One hospitalized; man arrested in Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been hospitalized and another arrested after a shooting in Roanoke early Thursday morning, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Shaquai Cary was arrested.

Police say they were notified at 12:53 a.m. about a person with a gunshot wound at the intersection of 9th St SE and Jamison Ave SE.

As police responded, they were notified of a person taken to the hospital to treat serious injuries.

Cary was charged with malicious wounding resulting in the victim being permanently impaired, according to the Roanoke City Jail.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Roanoke Police Department at 540-344-8500.

