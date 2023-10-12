Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

One hospitalized; man arrested in Roanoke shooting

Shaquai Cary mugshot.
Shaquai Cary mugshot.(Roanoke City Jail)
By Justin Geary
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been hospitalized and another arrested after a shooting in Roanoke early Thursday morning, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Shaquai Cary was arrested.

Police say they were notified at 12:53 a.m. about a person with a gunshot wound at the intersection of 9th St SE and Jamison Ave SE.

As police responded, they were notified of a person taken to the hospital to treat serious injuries.

Cary was charged with malicious wounding resulting in the victim being permanently impaired, according to the Roanoke City Jail.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Roanoke Police Department at 540-344-8500.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver hits daycare center in Troutville
Woman charged for driving into daycare center; four taken to hospital
Roanoke Police continue search for vehicle and driver in hit-and-run
Showers arrive overnight Friday into Saturday.
Increasing sunshine today with more rain this weekend
Generic police lights
Charges pending in crash that killed pedestrians from Roanoke
$1 million Powerball numbers drawn in Virginia

Latest News

Bob Busson of Daytona Beach, Fla., bought Powerball tickets at the Curtice Carryout Monday,...
$1.765 billion Powerball jackpot goes to lucky lottery player in California
WDBJ7 EXCLUSIVE: Mother and Daughter from Roanoke Flee Israel as War Begins
WDBJ7 EXCLUSIVE: Mother and Daughter from Roanoke Flee Israel as War Begins
Palestinians search for survivors of Israeli aerial bombing on Jabaliya, near Gaza City,...
Palestinians rush to buy food and struggle under strikes as Israel readies possible ground operation
Birthdays and Anniversaries for October 12, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries for October 12, 2023