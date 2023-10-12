Planters Nut Mobile visits Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Pay attention on the roads in Blacksburg from Oct. 12-15 because the Planters Nut Mobile is in town.

“It is probably the best job to have right out of college, and as a recent Tech alum, it feels super great to bring it back here,” said Peanutter Mulrooney, a Tech grad and one of three “peanutters” traveling the country in the 26-foot-long peanut.

“It’s as smooth as peanut oil,” Mulrooney said. “It is wonderful to drive.”

The Nut Mobile travels coast to coast and averages 40,000 miles per year, but this weekend, it’ll be parked in Blacksburg.

It will be featured in the Virginia Tech homecoming parade Oct. 13.

“People ask us how is it driving? Is it pretty safe? So we do have a backup camera; we’re always safe backing up,” Peanutter Tania Castro said. “It has six seats inside, they’re pretty comfy for drive days.”

The interior of the nut mobile is nice as well, allowing the peanutters to travel in luxury.

“We have a TV in there, we have Wi Fi, we have a place to charge our phones, so we’re always ready on the road for a nutty ride,” Castro said.

The three peanutters get to drive “Marshell” the nut mobile around for one year before entering the fraternity of what they call “alum nuts.”

“There’s no other thing in the entire country that spreads smiles as this thing does,” Mulrooney said. “Even when we’re on the road, honks are no longer a negative thing; people now honk because they’re just happy to see you.”

