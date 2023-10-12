Roanoke amongst HGTV’s list of 25 Best Hiking Cities in the United States

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley area is shining bright on the national map for its hiking experience. This after Home and Garden Television placed Roanoke on their list of the “25 Best U.S. Cities for Hiking.”

The smell of fresh mountain air and nature views. Roanoke is home to the Virginia Triple Crown, a trifecta of bucket list hikes, which includes Dragon’s Tooth, Tinker Cliffs and McAfee Knob. But the city offers a variety of trails to hikers of all ages. Something Director of Parks and Recreation, Michael Clark, said leaders and volunteers have worked on for the past 25 years to develop.

“We just celebrated 100 miles within our park system. Between natural surface trails and paved trails within greenways. It attracts folks from across the region and it’s a wonderful quality of life amenity for folks that live here in Roanoke,” said Clark.

Whether it’s hiking, biking, or walking your dogs. It’s not hard to find a spot you won’t fall in love with.

“What makes greenways and trails so desirable really, is its accessibility. We have them networked throughout the city, throughout our park system. Folks can access them from neighborhoods, they can access them from downtown. And they can come really at your leisure,” said Clark.

“I moved from California with my wife about 10 years ago here. Most of what i enjoy is of course the Greenway because I walk a lot. I logged in since I came here 21,000 miles,” said Roanoke resident, Stephen Brailo.

“There’s just so many trails you can go trail running and stuff like that on which is really nice and relaxing especially when you’re in the middle of some super high stress thing at work or something like that. So yea its kind of has a good quality of life going on here,” said Roanoke resident, Andrew Jones.

And HGTV agrees! The television network placed Roanoke on the map amongst the Best 25 U.S. Hiking Cities you can’t miss out on exploring. But this achievement wasn’t a shock to those who put in the work, day in and day out to bring that connectivity to all parts of the city.

“We know how cool it is to live here. We’re familiar with all the places to hike and not just here in the city but the valley as a whole. We have what’s considered the most photographed spot on the Appalachian Trail at McAfee Knob. We’re fortunate to live in an area that we do to have the natural assets that are around us. So, it’s a great honor to be recognized,” said Clark.

So, the next time you’re spending your day in the mountains of Roanoke, remember it’s a cherished destination.

Roanoke sits on the HGTV list with other cities like Seattle, Honolulu and Tucson.

