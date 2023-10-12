Saint Andrew in Roanoke given Vatican-approved special designation

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Saint Andrew Catholic Church in Roanoke has been granted the Vatican-approved title of minor basilica by the Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of Sacraments, according to Bishop Barry C. Knestout.

The special designation by Pope Francis makes St. Andrew the only named minor basilica in the western part of Virginia and the second in the Richmond diocese to be raised to this status by the Roman Catholic Church. The Basilica of Saint Mary of the Immaculate Conception in downtown Norfolk received the title in 1991.

Minor basilicas are churches given a special designation for architectural beauty, historical significance, liturgical renown, or any combination of those three.

December 3, 2023, Bishop Knestout will read the official Vatican decree and bless the physical symbols signifying the church’s elevation to this status.

“The history and architectural beauty of Saint Andrew’s make it a beacon of faith to all in the Western Vicariate of the Catholic Diocese of Richmond, but, especially to the faithful of the Roanoke Valley and the surrounding region,” said Bishop Knestout. “With this decree, I hope more individuals will be drawn to visit this special treasure, and in doing so, will draw more to inquire about our faith. It’s not every day a recognition of this extent occurs. I am grateful for the hard work of so many to bring this to fruition, as we continue in a multiyear effort to bring attention to the real presence of Christ in the Eucharist.”

