Science museum offers DIY way to see annular solar eclipse

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There is an opportunity to see the moon cross in front of the sun this weekend during an annular solar eclipse.

Chris Savage and Sherriè Bocock work as the director and assistant director of education for the Science Museum of Western Virginia. They joined Here @ Home to explain more about the eclipse and how to safely view it.

There are special glasses you can buy, but the Savage and Bocock showed how families can poke a small hole through a piece of paper to be able to safely view the shadow of the eclipse on the ground.

