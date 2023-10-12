Birthdays
Senior Alert issued in search for 95-year-old Virginia man

Virginia Missing Man Aubrey Harrington
Virginia Missing Man Aubrey Harrington(Virginia State Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert on behalf of the Virginia Beach City Police Department as part of the search for a 95-year-old man.

Police are looking for Aubrey Eugene Harrington, who is white, 5′10″ and 125 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. He was last reported seen at Bayside Hospital on Independence Boulevard at 8 a.m. October 12 in Virginia Beach. Police say he may be wearing a long-sleeve multi-color striped button-up shirt, as well as eyeglasses.

He may be driving a blue 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe with Virginia license plate number JXC-7996. 

Harrington suffers from a cognitive impairment that makes the disappearance pose a credible threat to his health and safety, according to police.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Virginia Beach City Police at 757-385-5000.

