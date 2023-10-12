“Spectacle: A Wild Notion” premiering in Lexington October 14

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Saturday and Sunday, families in our hometowns are invited to witness a spectacle.

The 2023 Spectacle is returning to Boxerwood Nature Center and Woodland Garden for the first time since 2010.

Artistic director Stephanie Hodde describes the spectacle as a multimedia performance. There will be music, acting, larger-than-life puppets, and dance.

This year’s theme is A Wild Notion - a story based in Rockbridge County.

“Three teens from Rockridge County have forgotten how to dream and have their own frustrations with the world. They’re distracted, they’re isolated... and so something calls them into the woods. They go, and they surprise themselves by reconnecting and kind of finding something in themselves that they can call wild,” Hodde said.

Production Manager Jess Sullivan says the team was inspired to come up with this story as a way to encourage kids to reconnect with nature.

“They seem to be on their phones or their tablets and head down and very busy with all the sports and things like that, that they do and, and they’re losing their connection to the natural world, which is such an important part of life of growing up. We wanted to show them that they need to get back to that,” Sullivan said.

The atmosphere for Saturday and Sunday’s performances is going to be relaxed. Families are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs.

“This is not your typical theater show. So, we hope that people that maybe don’t think about going to see the theater will consider this, because it is a really nice time to bring everybody out,” Hodde explained.

Tickets for kids 5 to 12 are $10. For people 13 and up, tickets are $15. Kids 5 and under can get in free.

People can park at the Ollie’s parking lot and ride a bus to Boxerwood. Buses will run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

There are 25 handicap parking passes for people with limited mobility. Those with parking passes will be able to park at Boxerwood.

The performance will start at 3 in the afternoon each day. Before then, there will be live music

Saturday there is rain in the forecast. Sullivan says organizers will call it by 10 Saturday morning. If Saturday’s performance is canceled, everyone with tickets will be able to attend on Sunday.

