What is Hamas? Hollins University professor sheds light on Israeli situation

HOLLINS, Va. (WDBJ) - The violence in the Middle East is bringing new attention to Hamas- what the US calls a terrorist organization. Hollins University professor Dr. Ed Lynch is a foreign policy and terrorism expert who spoke with WDBJ about Hamas and the Palestinian people.

“It is primarily a terrorist organization,” said Lynch. It’s also a governing body.

Dr. Lynch said it was almost 20 years ago that Israel decided to allow Hamas to handle affairs in the Gaza strip.

“That was obviously a gamble that has not paid off. Hamas has not been tamed,” said Lynch. “They have not given up their terrorist ways.”

Hamas has strong ties to the radical Iranian government, which funds most of its operations, according to Lynch. He believes Hamas’s goal is the destruction of Israel.

“They are not interested in a two-state solution. They are not interested in peace with Israel,” said Lynch. “They would like to see, as they themselves put it, ‘wiped off the map.”

Why use brutal attacks on civilians including women and children? “As someone once said, ‘the purpose of terrorism is to terrorize,’” said Lynch.

While Hamas governs the Gaza region, they have not held an election in nearly 20 years. “You don’t stop holding elections if you think you’re going to win those elections,” said Lynch.

“There is no indication that people in Gaza are happy with the rule of Hamas. They can’t get basic supplies. The transport system is almost completely broken down,” said Lynch.

“Most Palestinians want nothing more than to live in peace,” Lynch said. “That means they basically support a two-state solution, which is not what Hamas is supporting.”

Lynch is the chairman of the political science department at Hollins University who has visited Israel and written two books on the Middle East.

