2nd annual ‘5K on the ROA Runway’ set for Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Get ready to lace up your shoes and run with airplanes for a charity event happening Saturday in our hometown.

The Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport is hosting its second annual ‘5K on the ROA Runway’ Saturday.

Hundreds of runners will have the opportunity to race alongside planes on the runway and experience the airport like never before. The family-friendly event will raise funds for the Carilion Clinic Cancer Center in memory of Julie Jeavons, the wife of ROA’s Director of Finance, who lost her fight with cancer in 2021.

ROA Runway raised $25,000 for the Cancer Center in 2021. Organizers said they are hoping to exceed that amount this year.

”Cancer affects so many of us and we’re proud to partner with Carilion Clinic Cancer Center. They’re a pillar in our community and they have a lot of exciting advancements going on. Just to be able to support their efforts in fighting cancer, means a lot to all of us,” said Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport PR Marketing and Media Manager, Alexa Briehl.

”We love our passengers. We love seeing them in the terminals, in the concourse and we’re excited to bring them out here on the airfield to try something new. We’re always looking to strengthen those bonds and give back. Being able to bring folks out here is fun, get to know our passengers as well as support a great cause,” said Briehl.

ROA Runway is part of the GO Outside Festival lineup. Saturday’s event kicks off at 8am with the race starting at 9am.

Visit https://www.flyroa.com/5k-roa-runway for more information.

