A.G. Miyares visits 6th generation fireworks company

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares visited Grucci Fireworks on Oct. 13.

Miyares is hitting the road on his Southwest Virginia RV Tour visiting people and businesses around the state.

While visiting with Grucci Fireworks, he learned about the struggles and successes businesses are facing.

“One thing that we want to do is celebrate our great Virginia companies as job creators, as poverty destroyers, and to be able to visit a sixth generation fireworks company with Grucci Fireworks and the work they’ve done both with presidential inaugurals with the Olympic Games all over the world, they have set so many world records, which is great to see the amazing work they do, That’s right here in Pulaski and they want to both thrive and expand,” Miyares said.

Miyares has more visits planned throughout the region this weekend.

