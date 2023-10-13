Birthdays
Beyond the Pink: BOCO Fit Rage hosts breast cancer fundraiser, offers fitness tips

By Kate Capodanno
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TROUTVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - BOCO Fit Rage is hosting its 10th Annual Booby Bootcamp to raise money for a local mother battling breast cancer.

Kristen Reimer is the owner of BOCO Fit Rage. She joined Here @ Home to share more information about the event and offer exercise tips for patients who are trying to stay strong during their fight against the disease.

This year’s Booby Bootcamp will benefit Botetourt County Sheriff’s Deputy and single-mother Kimberly Wyrick. The fundraiser is happening Oct. 29 at 2 p.m. at Stoney Brook Vineyards in Troutville.

