Cardiologist explains how to fight high blood pressure, the silent killer

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roughly one in three adults around the world has hypertension, but many don’t know they have it.

A recent report by the World Health Organization says 76 million lives could be saved between now and the year 2050 with lifestyle changes and medication.

WDBJ7 anchor Jean Jadhon sat down with Carilion Clinic cardiologist Dr. Bryant Self to talk about hypertension and the risks of health problems if it’s left untreated.

It’s called the silent killer, but how can you find out if you have it? Dr. Self explains. He also talks about lifestyle modifications that can help hypertension and the medications that are available.

