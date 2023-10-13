Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Cardiologist explains how to fight high blood pressure, the silent killer

By Jean Jadhon
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roughly one in three adults around the world has hypertension, but many don’t know they have it.

A recent report by the World Health Organization says 76 million lives could be saved between now and the year 2050 with lifestyle changes and medication.

WDBJ7 anchor Jean Jadhon sat down with Carilion Clinic cardiologist Dr. Bryant Self to talk about hypertension and the risks of health problems if it’s left untreated.

It’s called the silent killer, but how can you find out if you have it? Dr. Self explains. He also talks about lifestyle modifications that can help hypertension and the medications that are available.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shaquai Cary mugshot.
One hospitalized; man arrested in Roanoke shooting
Shower chances return to the region Saturday with cooler, drier weather coming Sunday.
FIRST ALERT: Weekend cold front bring Saturday showers and cooler temperatures
Big Rig Crash on I-81 in Roanoke County... 10.13.23
Fuel spill cleaned up; crash being cleared on I-81
A fire in Botetourt County leaves family without a home.
“My house is gone.” Botetourt County family loses everything in fire
Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police aiding Roanoke City Police to increase safety

Latest News

Booby Bootcamp Benefits Patients
Beyond the Pink: BOCO Fit Rage hosts breast cancer fundraiser, offers fitness tips
Booby Bootcamp Benefits Patients
Booby Bootcamp Benefits Patients
Cardiologist Explains How to Fight High Blood Pressure
Cardiologist Explains How to Fight High Blood Pressure
World Egg Day Celebrated
World Egg Day Celebrated