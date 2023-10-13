Birthdays
Court hearing to discuss contested Titanic expedition is canceled after firm scales back dive plan

FILE - In this April 10, 1912 file photo the Titanic leaves Southampton, England on her maiden...
FILE - In this April 10, 1912 file photo the Titanic leaves Southampton, England on her maiden voyage. The U.S. government will try to stop a company's planned salvage mission to retrieve the Titanic’s wireless telegraph machine, arguing the expedition would break federal law and a pact with Britain to leave the iconic shipwreck undisturbed. U.S. attorneys filed a legal challenge before a federal judge in Norfolk, Va, late Monday, June 8, 2020. The expedition is expected to occur by the end of August. (AP Photo/File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A federal admiralty court in Virginia has canceled a hearing to discuss a contested expedition to the Titanic shipwreck.

The cancellation comes after a company significantly scaled back its dive plans.

RMST Titanic Inc. owns the salvage rights to the Titanic. It originally planned to possibly retrieve artifacts from inside the Titanic’s hull. That prompted the U.S. government to try to stop the expedition.

U.S. attorneys say federal law restricts entry into the hull because the wreck is considered a grave site. The company said Thursday that it no longer plans to retrieve artifacts or do anything else that might involve the federal law.

“Clue: On Stage” Keeps Audiences Guessing, Trying to Solve Murder Mystery
