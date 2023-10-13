Craig County Fall Festival held by historical society

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Craig County Historical Society is holding the 40th Craig County Fall Festival Saturday, October 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Each room is like going into a mini-museum of antiques and collectibles that tell the story of Craig County, formed in 1851. There is a loom on third floor, lacemaker and tape weaver.

There will be a car show, flatfoot contest and music, including by Merchant Copy, Eastern Divide, Phat Boyz and Craig County High School.

Jackie Taylor, board member and car show chair, and Trena Boudreaux, member and festival emcee, sat down with the 7@four crew to chat up the event.

