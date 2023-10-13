Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Craig County Fall Festival held by historical society

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Craig County Historical Society is holding the 40th Craig County Fall Festival Saturday, October 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Each room is like going into a mini-museum of antiques and collectibles that tell the story of Craig County, formed in 1851. There is a loom on third floor, lacemaker and tape weaver.

There will be a car show, flatfoot contest and music, including by Merchant Copy, Eastern Divide, Phat Boyz and Craig County High School.

Jackie Taylor, board member and car show chair, and Trena Boudreaux, member and festival emcee, sat down with the 7@four crew to chat up the event.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shaquai Cary mugshot.
One hospitalized; man arrested in Roanoke shooting
Shower chances return to the region Saturday with cooler, drier weather coming Sunday.
FIRST ALERT: Weekend cold front bring Saturday showers and cooler temperatures
Big Rig Crash on I-81 in Roanoke County... 10.13.23
Fuel spill cleaned up; crash being cleared on I-81
A fire in Botetourt County leaves family without a home.
“My house is gone.” Botetourt County family loses everything in fire
Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police aiding Roanoke City Police to increase safety

Latest News

7@four: Craig County Festival
7@four: Craig County Festival
Craig County Fall Festival Coming
Craig County Fall Festival Coming
Booby Bootcamp Benefits Patients
Beyond the Pink: BOCO Fit Rage hosts breast cancer fundraiser, offers fitness tips
A.G. Jason Miyares
A.G. Miyares visits 6th generation fireworks company