Hazmat cleanup delays crash being cleared on I-81

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - VDOT reports there is no estimated time for a reopening of a portion of I-81 where a big rig overturned Friday morning.

The crash was reported at mile marker 138.4 in Roanoke County, with all southbound lanes closed until further notice. Traffic is backed up several miles as of 12:30 p.m., with all southbound traffic being detoured off I-81 at Exit 141.

VDOT says the Virginia Department of Emergency Management is on scene to clean a hazardous materials spill from the crash. The truck is a diesel fuel tanker that was carrying 7500 gallons of fuel.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

