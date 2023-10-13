HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: “Clue: On Stage” at Attic Productions is keeping audiences guessing and trying to solve a murder mystery

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Fincastle community theatre Attic Productions invites you to put on your detective’s cap and help solve the murder mystery, “Clue: On Stage”.

According to director Kerry Williams, audiences will find the plot quite familiar.

“On stage it’s an adaptation of the film, so it’s pretty true to the tale of the classic story there,” says Williams.

Adapted from the 1985 film, “Clue: On stage” offers a night of suspense, twists and surprises.

“Lots of fun. Lots of door slamming and Scooby Doo running around the mansion trying to figure out who the murderer is,” says Williams.

Williams says this show is like most from Attic Productions, family friendly. She gives “Clue: On Stage” a PG rating, and says it represents the great things about community theatre.

“We are very community-based. We love our Botetourt- Fincastle community. But we’re really reaching out to Roanoke to try to get some of those folks, as well,” she says.

Attic Productions also trying to do attract bigger audiences.

Williams says this is a great time to give community theatre a try.

“Come on out. It’s better than a movie. You get a live action version of “Clue”. We also have a great talent pool, and it’s just immersive. You really get drawn in . Maybe they haven’t seen shows before. I think this is a really good one to sink your teeth into,” says Williams.

“Clue: On Stage” is playing at Attic Productions in Fincastle.

Show dates are Oct 12-15 and 19-22.

There are performances on Thursday and Fridays at 7:30 pm, and Saturday and Sundays at 2:30 pm. Click here to buy tickets.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.