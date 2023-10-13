Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Joran van der Sloot scheduled for change of plea hearing, sentencing

Joran van der Sloot is scheduled for a change of plea hearing next week. (WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Court records show Joran van der Sloot is scheduled for a change of plea hearing on Wednesday, Oct. 18, along with sentencing.

WBRC reports District Judge Anna M. Manasco entered the order late Friday afternoon.

In June of this year, van der Sloot pleaded not guilty to extortion and wire fraud charges.

Van der Sloot is the chief suspect in the disappearance of Alabama teen Natalee Holloway.

The plea and sentencing hearing will be held at the Hugo L. Black U.S. Courthouse in Birmingham.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shaquai Cary mugshot.
One hospitalized; man arrested in Roanoke shooting
Shower chances return to the region Saturday with cooler, drier weather coming Sunday.
FIRST ALERT: Weekend cold front to bring Saturday showers and major cool down
Big Rig Crash on I-81 in Roanoke County... 10.13.23
Fuel spill cleaned up; crash cleared on I-81
A fire in Botetourt County leaves family without a home.
“My house is gone.” Botetourt County family loses everything in fire
Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police aiding Roanoke City Police to increase safety

Latest News

Joran Van Der Sloot scheduled for change of plea hearing next week
Joran Van Der Sloot scheduled for change of plea hearing next week
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and a staunch ally of former...
Republicans pick Jim Jordan as nominee for House speaker, putting job within the Trump ally’s reach
A federal judge on Friday denied a bid by immigration advocates to prohibit U.S. officials from...
Judge denies bid to prohibit US border officials from turning back asylum-seekers at land crossings
People returning to the U.S. from war-torn Israel meet with family members.
People returning to U.S. from war-torn Israel meet with family members