Liberty University students receive Clery Alert after student reports sexual assault

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An Uber driver in Lynchburg has been arrested and charged with solicitation of a minor and misdemeanor sexual battery after a 17-year-old Liberty University student accused him of inappropriately touching her last night.

Students at Liberty University received a Clery Act Crime Alert early Friday morning about a sexual incident on campus.

She described the driver as an Asian male in his thirties, approximately 5′6″ tall, with short black hair and acne scarring on his face.

She says he was driving a white Tesla with Virginia tags.

The alert was sent out in accordance with the Jeanne Clery Act, which requires Universities to disclose any information about campus crime specifics for the safety of students.

This was the first time Liberty issued an alert to students following an investigation revealing the school failed to disclose information about safety threats on campus, including multiple sexual assault cases of former students.

Liberty University offers a Safe Ride Program for students to request a ride home during late hours.

