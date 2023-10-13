Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Piedmont Arts to host inaugural Arts Festival

Arts Festival
Arts Festival(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Piedmont Arts is hosting its first ever Arts Festival Saturday, October 14.

The festival is an effort to promote the arts and give a platform to local artists.

Around 20 local artists will have their artwork on display for guests to purchase. There will also be live music, food trucks, and community partners who will give out information about their nonprofits.

The free event will take place inside the museum from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shaquai Cary mugshot.
One hospitalized; man arrested in Roanoke shooting
Shower chances return to the region Saturday with cooler, drier weather coming Sunday.
FIRST ALERT: Weekend cold front bring Saturday showers and cooler temperatures
A fire in Botetourt County leaves family without a home.
“My house is gone.” Botetourt County family loses everything in fire
Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police aiding Roanoke City Police to increase safety
Saint Andrew Catholic Church in Roanoke
St. Andrew’s in Roanoke given Vatican-approved special designation

Latest News

Get ready to lace up your shoes and run with airplanes for a charity event.
2nd annual ‘5K on the ROA Runway’ set for Saturday to support cancer center
2nd Annual ‘5K on the ROA Runway’ Set to Support Cancer Center
A fire in Botetourt County leaves family without a home.
“My house is gone.” Botetourt County family loses everything in fire
Mission Barbecue Donates to Lynchburg Fire
Mission Barbecue Donates to Lynchburg Fire