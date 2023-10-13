Piedmont Arts to host inaugural Arts Festival

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Piedmont Arts is hosting its first ever Arts Festival Saturday, October 14.

The festival is an effort to promote the arts and give a platform to local artists.

Around 20 local artists will have their artwork on display for guests to purchase. There will also be live music, food trucks, and community partners who will give out information about their nonprofits.

The free event will take place inside the museum from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

