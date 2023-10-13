Birthdays
Pipestem Peaks Zipline offers unique view of fall foliage

By Kate Capodanno and Jean Jadhon
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PIPESTEM, W.Va. (WDBJ) - This fall, you can enjoy the changing leaves in a unique way by ziplining through the mountains of West Virginia.

Paul Buechler is the CEO of Pipestem Peaks Zipline Tours. He joined Here @ Home to talk about the adventure options available in Pipestem State Park.

Pipestem Adventures is offering a special discount for its fall zipline tours with the code ZIP15. You can find more information on their website.

