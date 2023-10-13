Police looking for man accused of inappropriately touching Liberty student; campus alert issued

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Liberty University has issued a campus alert after a student reported being touched inappropriately by a male Uber driver.

The 17-year-old student says she was touched inappropriately Thursday, October 10, 2023 at 10:12 p.m. outside the door to her dormitory unit. She describes the man as Asian, in his thirties, and approximately 5′6″ with short black hair and acne scaring on his face. She says he was driving a white Tesla with Virginia tags.

The university says the alert is being sent “in accordance with the Jeanne Clery Act, as this incident represents a Clery Act crime that occurred on Clery Act geography and poses a serious or continuing threat to the campus community.”

If you are in immediate danger, the university urges you to call the Liberty University Police Department at 434-592-3911 or call 9-1-1. Criminal incidents can be reported to Liberty University Campus Security Authorities (CSAs), who are designated, trained, and mandatory reporters under the Clery Act when victims chose not to report to law enforcement, according to Liberty.

Liberty University defines consent as, “An act or statement that is knowing, freely given, and mutually understood to communicate a willingness to engage in the activity. It is the responsibility of each person involved in any sexual act to ensure that they have the Consent of the other(s).”

For more information on Liberty University’s definition of consent, as well as information on sexual misconduct, visit Liberty University’s Sexual Misconduct Policy at liberty.edu/.../Liberty-University-Sexual...

Liberty posted the following information in the wake of this incident:

The most common type of sexual assault occurs between individuals known to one another, including an acquaintance or in the context of a current or prior dating or domestic relationship. (Krebs et al., 2007)

At least half of sexual assaults among college students occur after the perpetrator, the victim, or both consume alcohol. Be alert to people pressuring you or others to use alcohol or other drugs. (Corbin et al, 2001)

Approximately 1 in 4 female undergraduates and nearly 1 in 14 male undergraduates experience sexual assault during their time as a college or university student. (Cantor et al., 2019)

For information on support resources, services and programs at Liberty University please see the Office of Equity and Compliance’s website or the Liberty University’s Office of Security and Public Safety website.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.