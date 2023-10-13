Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

President Biden promotes clean energy agenda

By Jon Decker and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Biden in Philadelphia today – promoting more investments by the Biden Administration in his clean energy agenda.  The President announcing seven regional clean hydrogen hubs that the Energy Department claims will accelerate the domestic market for low-cost, clean hydrogen.  White House Correspondent Jon Decker has the story.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shaquai Cary mugshot.
One hospitalized; man arrested in Roanoke shooting
Shower chances return to the region Saturday with cooler, drier weather coming Sunday.
FIRST ALERT: Weekend cold front bring Saturday showers and cooler temperatures
Big Rig Crash on I-81 in Roanoke County... 10.13.23
Fuel spill cleaned up; crash cleared on I-81
A fire in Botetourt County leaves family without a home.
“My house is gone.” Botetourt County family loses everything in fire
Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police aiding Roanoke City Police to increase safety

Latest News

President Biden promotes clean energy agenda
WDBJ7 reporters visit the haunted house Terror Manor.
WDBJ7 visits Terror Manor Haunted House for its five year anniversary
LU sexual assault
LU sexual assault
Students at Liberty University received a Clery Act Crime Alert early Friday morning about a...
Liberty University students receive Clery Alert after student reports sexual assault