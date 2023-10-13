Town of Hurt to host first public forum for town council candidates

HURT, Va. (WDBJ) - Residents will be able to have some of their questions answered from those running for town council before heading to the polls next month.

The candidate forum will take place at Hurt Elementary School from 6 to 8 Friday night. A moderator will ask the town council candidates questions based on submissions from citizens.

The idea for the public Q&A came from the residents.

“They knew some of them, but they didn’t know everybody,” said Gary Hodnett, Mayor of Hurt. “They said we really need to have something to hear from them so that we know what they stand for and what they want to do. So, we made a decision to have it, and I think everybody’s really excited about it.”

Six candidates are running for three open seats on the town council this year. The Mayor said that’s the most candidates he’s ever seen gunning for a council seat.

“I think there are a lot of issues in town that people have concerns about. Unfortunately, we don’t have a lot of business or economic development in town. So, the people have to carry the burden of taxes. They have to carry the burden of water. So, all of that adds up,” explained Mayor Hodnett.

The Mayor said they received around 50 suggestions from residents including questions about taxes, solar farms, the Staunton Plaza, and Staunton River Plastics.

“The people have questions. They want to know the answers. That’s why they submitted so many. As a candidate, you want people to know what you stand for. You want everybody to know what you plan to do when you get elected, how you feel about where we’re at right now, and where we need to be. All of this is about the growth of the town,” added Mayor Hodnett.

They will livestream the candidate forum on the Town of Hurt Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.