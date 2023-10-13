Birthdays
VADOC reveals details on what happened the night of Roulack’s hospital escape

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Virginia Department of Corrections has completed its investigation into how inmate Naseem Roulack escaped from a Henrico hospital in August.

The investigation revealed the two officers supervising Roulack at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital admitted to being asleep when Roulack escaped from his room just before 6 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12.

The two officers chose to resign from the VADOC and left on Aug. 23.

Agents also found that Roulack wore flex cuffs (made of nylon) on his wrists and legs during his escape. He wore flex cuffs on his wrists and metal cuffs on his legs until the hospital determined he needed an MRI, and officers replaced his metal leg cuffs with flex cuffs.

The investigation states the metal cuffs should have been reapplied following the procedure and with a doctor’s consent.

The criminal investigation into Roulack’s escape continues. The VADOC is collaborating with local, state and federal partner agencies to bring him back.

The reward for information leading to Roulack’s apprehension has increased to a potential total of $20,000.

The U.S. Marshals Service has indicated that Roulack should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you encounter Roulack, do not approach. Anyone with information is urged to contact VADOC’s fugitive line at 1-877-896-5764 and Virginia State Police by dialing #77 or 911.

