ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Egg Council celebrates World Egg Day.

Mary Rapoport is the Consumer Affairs Director for the council. She joined Here @ Home with a variety of recipes that can bring an international flavor to your table.

She shared a recipe for Bibimbap, which is a dish from South Korea. She also cooked Italian Poached Eggs and Scotch Eggs.

You can find more recipes at the Virginia Egg Council website.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.