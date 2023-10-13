Birthdays
Virginia Egg Council celebrates World Egg Day

By Kate Capodanno
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Egg Council celebrates World Egg Day.

Mary Rapoport is the Consumer Affairs Director for the council. She joined Here @ Home with a variety of recipes that can bring an international flavor to your table.

She shared a recipe for Bibimbap, which is a dish from South Korea. She also cooked Italian Poached Eggs and Scotch Eggs.

You can find more recipes at the Virginia Egg Council website.

