WDBJ7 visits Terror Manor Haunted House for its five year anniversary

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7 sent some of our bravest reporters to Terror Manor to let the ghoul times roll. And let’s be honest, who doesn’t love seeing people scared?

During Friday the 13th in spooky season, WDBJ7 celebrated with a visit to a haunted house celebrating five years of fear.

Enter if you dare. It’s a place where people’s worst dreams become a reality.

“The theme is where nightmares are born,” said Terror Manor Operations Manager Will Long. “So, each room is a unique nightmare.”

On weekend nights, Terror Manor is anything but a ghost town.

“Every year 80% of our rooms change so you come back year after year our hunt changes, we have changes both in our actors and in our themes in our rooms,” explained Long.

You can find something to frighten anyone – from chainsaws, crawling, clowns, and more.

“All the rooms were pretty cool,” said first-time visitors Michael Kelly and Elle Johnson. “Yeah, and the decorations are really good too.”

People from all over the valley stop in for a spooky good time.

“Oh, the interactive they go around, they talk to you. They do their whole thing,” said returning customer James White. “They try to make you feel uncomfortable. That’s good.”

And It’s not for the faint of heart... just ask the WDBJ7 crew.

“You are what we call the screamers. We can hear you from the very first room, every single room throughout all the way to the last room,” added Long. “So, you guys are the bread and butter of the actors. They love screamers and love people like you, that’s a hit.”

They do say teamwork makes the scream work. Needless to say, WDBJ7 had a Skele-ton of fun.

Terror Manor is open every weekend in October and opens for a special Black Out night on November 4th and November 5th. Click here, for more information.

