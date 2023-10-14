Anthem Go Outside Festival lives on through the rain on Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Rain or Shine, the Anthem Go Outside Festival at Elmwood Park is still pumping up fun for residents.

Thousands of people in the Star City are enjoying the festivities of the Anthem Go Outside Festival.

Kait Pedigo is the event manager for the festival.

“There’s so much going on at all times,” said Pedigo. “So that you know you really need to just come stop by for an hour to wander around. And for there’s so much to do here. Definitely don’t miss it.”

For three days, folks can shop from local artisans and exercise to receive prizes.

She said there are plenty of physical activities.

“You’ve got a demo pool, where you can demo, paddle boards and kayaks. You got a climbing wall, we got a bike demo zone, we’ve got group rides and runs going we have a shuttle going back and forth from Explorer Park to the festival,” added Pedigo.

Although Saturday started with rain, Pedigo said a lot of people are still having fun.

“We’ve done a little bit of drying things off,” stated Pedigo. “But things are picking up the music’s going loud, we’ve got fires going, we’ve got the airflow and we’re good to go.”

Kids are smiling all around as they enjoy obstacles made by over 100 vendors.

“We also have amazing outdoor vendors that are artisans that have sustainability at the core of who they are, and so that you can connect with people about volunteer programs that you’re interested in,” said Pedigo.“We just want people to feel welcome and healthy and love living in Roanoke and getting outside is a really amazing way to connect with people to get healthy to live a great lifestyle.”

The festival will continue throughout the weekend.

