Friday Football Extra: Week 8 highlights
Recaps from week eight matchups from our area.
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Week eight is in the books! Check out the highlights from this week’s matchups:
Lord Botetourt vs. William Byrd
Christiansburg vs. Hidden Valley
William Fleming vs. Northside
Bath County vs. Eastern Montgomery
Alleghany vs. Glenvar
Heritage vs. Rustburg
Jefferson Forest vs. E.C. Glass
Roanoke Catholic vs. Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy
Franklin County vs. Staunton River
Radford vs. Patrick County
Carroll County vs. Floyd County
Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.