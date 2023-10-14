Birthdays
Friday Football Extra: Week 8 highlights

Recaps from week eight matchups from our area.
(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Week eight is in the books! Check out the highlights from this week’s matchups:

Lord Botetourt vs. William Byrd

Christiansburg vs. Hidden Valley

William Fleming vs. Northside

Bath County vs. Eastern Montgomery

Alleghany vs. Glenvar

Heritage vs. Rustburg

Jefferson Forest vs. E.C. Glass

Roanoke Catholic vs. Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy

Franklin County vs. Staunton River

Radford vs. Patrick County

Carroll County vs. Floyd County

