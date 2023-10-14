Birthdays
I-81 MM 202 SB closed in Rockbridge Co. due to fatal crash; drivers seek alternative routes

By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCKBRIDGE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that has closed the I-81 MM 202 southbound in Rockbridge County.

According to police, an SUV was stopped on the right shoulder of the interstate when it was struck by a tractor trailer at 5:02 p.m. Saturday.

Police say there is one person has died, however, the victim’s identity has not been released.

VDOT has opened a detour until the Crash Reconstruction Team completes their investigation.

According to VDOT, traffic is backed up for two miles.

Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes until the roadway is opened.

