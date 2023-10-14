Montgomery Co. deputies in search of missing elderly woman

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is in search of an elderly woman last reported seen on Friday.

Deputies say Jeanette Conners, 78, is described as a white woman with gray hair and blue eyes, 5′0″ tall, and weighing 101 pounds.

Conners is believed to be wearing black shows, black pants, and a red hooded sweatshirt.

According to deputies, Conners was last reported seen at her home around 8 p.m. Friday in the Woodland Hills area of Blacksburg.

Deputies were unable to share a photo of Conners.

Anyone with information on Conners’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 382-4343.

WDBJ7 will provide an update once more information becomes available.

