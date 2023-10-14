Nelson Co. Sheriff’s Office in search of missing endangered man

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is in search of an endangered man last reported seen on Thursday.

Deputies say Charles Thompson Jr., 56. is described as a black man with short gray hair, brown eyes, a gray beard, 5′11″ tall, and weighing 184 pounds.

According to the sheriff’s office, Thompson suffers from heart trouble and a mental health condition, making his disappearance pose a credible threat to his health and safety.

Thompson is believed to be wearing gray sweatpants, a white polo shirt, red jacket, and a black baseball cap.

Thompson was last reported seen in the area of the 400 block of Front Street in Lovingston, according to deputies.

Anyone with information on Thompson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 263-7050.

