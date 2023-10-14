The Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection pauses dog intakes and adoptions as virus spreads through shelter

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke animal shelter issued a statement Saturday about a virus spreading through their dog rooms and are asking the public to consider fostering a dog as they recover.

The Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection issued a statement on Facebook about an upper respiratory virus that has spread through the shelter, resulting in no new intakes of dogs to the facility. All dog adoptions are also being put on hold while the shelter works to get the virus under control.

The shelter is seeking foster homes for a few of the dogs for 7-14 days so they can finish their course of medication. However, those interested in fostering must not have any dogs in their household.

The shelter provides food, medication, a crate, and other necessary items to care for a dog.

Director of Operations Melinda Rector says that the dogs are able to heal quicker out of the shelter due to being in a less stressful environment.

The shelter is treating the dogs with antibiotics and hopes the dogs to be recovered by next week.

Rector explains that the virus is contained to dogs and cannot be spread to other species. She emphasizes the importance of keeping your pets vaccines up to date and visiting a vet regularly.

According to the Facebook post, the staff has been focusing their effort on making sure the animals are receiving proper care and preventing the further spread of the illness.

For those interested in fostering a dog click here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.