ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Virginia 511, drivers can expect delays on I-581 in Roanoke due to a vehicle crash.

The crash is at mile marker 1 in Roanoke and all north lanes are closed.

All northbound I-581 traffic is being detoured at Exit 4W, according to Virginia 511.

