Virginia State Police investigating fatal scooter versus vehicle crash

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police Department is investigating a fatal scooter versus vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday, October 3rd around 11:30 p.m.

According to police, a 2010 Taotao Express Scooter was traveling north in the southbound lanes of Route 220, one tenth of a mile north of Route 641, when the scooter struck a 2018 Nissan Sentra head-on.

Police say Alexander Rudd, 77, of Greensboro, NC, was identified as the driver of the scooter.

Rudd was transported to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

No charges are pending, according to police.

