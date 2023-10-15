135 mph police chase ends in arrest of Patrick Co. man

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 135 mph police chase ended with the arrest of a Patrick County man on Friday night.

Jody Wayme Adkins, 22, has been charged with felony eluding law enforcement, reckless driving, and reckless driving by speed.

According to the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office, at 7:45 p.m. a deputy attempted to stop a car traveling 67 in a 40 mph zone on County Line Road.

Deputies say Adkins’ vehicle, a Ford Mustang, allegedly immediately fled the scene. Two other deputies in the area then witnessed the Mustang pass them at an estimated 90 mph.

The police chase began, leading deputies to Route 5 Fairystone Park Highway where Adkins reached speeds of up to 135 mph on rural roads. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police also assisted in the pursuit.

Adkins then encountered traffic near the Old Lake Market after entering Henry County and deputies performed a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT manuever).

The sheriff’s vehicle sustained minimal damage, while the Adkins’ vehicle received extensive damage, according to the sheriff.

Deputies successfully removed Adkins’ car from the highway, ending the chase. Adkins was then arrested without incident and is currently being held without bond in the Patrick County Jail.

Deputies say there were no reported injuries.

