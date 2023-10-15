Birthdays
71-year-old killed in Rockbridge crash; Virginia State Police investigating

By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCKBRIDGE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a 71-year-old man on Saturday evening.

According to police, a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe was illegally parked on the right shoulder of the roadway on I-81 NB, two miles south of Raphine Road.

Police say the driver was outside the vehicle when a tractor trailer struck the Tahoe. The Tahoe then fatally struck the driver

The pedestrian, which was also the driver of the Tahoe, was identified as Timothy James Korman, 71, of Midlothian. Korman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team and the Motor Carrier Team assisted with the crash.

No charges are pending.

