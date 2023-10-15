Botetourt County elementary students win dinner with first responders for art contest

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County Fire and EMS has announced the winners of its Fire Prevention Week Art Contest.

Jaden Herrig from Breckinridge Elementary took first place in the district wide contest. Adelyn Tribble from Eagle Rock Elementary placed second and Quorra Relf took third.

Students were encouraged to create artwork for the theme, ‘Cooking Safety Starts with You’.

The winners will have dinner with firefighters and EMS staff to celebrate.

