Craig County celebrates history of community with annual fall festival

The community celebrated the history of New Castle on Saturday
The community celebrated the history of New Castle on Saturday(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Despite the dreary weather on Saturday, Craig County celebrated their 40th annual Fall Festival.

Many people from the community came out to support their local vendors and enjoy some good food.

The Historical Society opened their doors so people can learn the history of their hometown.

People had the opportunity to see three restored historic log cabins that were built in New Castle more than 200 years ago.

