Habitat for Humanity build 33rd affordable home for family

Habitat for Humanity is building its 33rd home out of 55 this year.
Habitat for Humanity is building its 33rd home out of 55 this year.
By Amaiya Howard
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A local non-profit organization is partnering with businesses to build affordable homes in Roanoke.

Habitat for Humanity is building its 33rd home out of 55 this year.

With the help of JES Foundation Repair a safe and affordable home will be available for a family.

Volunteers say it feels rewarding to know they are helping a family in need.

”It means I’m giving back,” said Volunteer, Patrick Moore. “The majority of our workers, volunteers, usually retired, so they in that category of 60 to 70 and we’ve got a couple of gentlemen in their late 80s. Still down on their hands and knees, hammering nails.”

Click here, to get involved.

