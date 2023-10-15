Birthdays
One hospitalized in Appomattox house fire

Appomattox house fire
Appomattox house fire
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
APPOMATTOX, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been hospitalized after an overnight fire on Sunday.

The Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department and Appomattox County Rescue Squad were dispatched to reports of a house fire on Paradise Rd.

According to firefighters, the homeowner stated that their house was smoking and they were outside.

Crews then contained the fully involved fire with heavy flames coming from all sides of the house.

Firefighters say the homeowner was transported to LewisGale Hospital and is receiving help from the American Red Cross.

Credit: Appomattox Volunteer Fire Dept.
Credit: Appomattox Volunteer Fire Dept.

