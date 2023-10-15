Birthdays
Salem Rescue Squad receives national award for community service and dedication

The award recognizes dedication and service to the community.
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - One of our hometown volunteer rescue squads is being recognized for their hard work in the community. The Salem Rescue Squad was awarded the Volunteer EMS Agency of the year.

It’s a national award that recognizes dedication and service to the community. Since the pandemic. the Salem Rescue Squad was able to double its recruitment of active members and retain existing members.

Two members from the rescue squad accepted the award in New Orleans last month.

The Salem Rescue Squad is the second oldest volunteer agency in the country.

