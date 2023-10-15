Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Two Virginias’ food bandit identified

Photo: Bland County Sheriff's Office
Photo: Bland County Sheriff's Office(Photo: Bland County Sheriff's Office)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLAND, Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia State Police have identified an alleged food bandit in the Two Virginias as Anthony Charles Meyers. According to the Bland County Sheriff’s Office, Meyers is a federal fugitive who is considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen in Union, W.Va.

According to a range of law enforcement departments, Meyers has burglarized multiple homes on both sides of the state line -- typically breaking into homes to steal food.

State Police say Meyers is on-the-run and has stolen from homes in at least three counties in the Two Virginias. His most recent reported victims have been in Monroe County, where he’s said to have burglarized homes in Union and Rock Camp. He’s been spotted on multiple security cameras in both states.

Anyone who knows of Meyers’ whereabouts is urged to contact Virginia State Police, or your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia flag (FILE)
Deadline coming: Governor urges Virginians to file to receive rebate
Virginia State Police investigating fatal scooter-versus-vehicle crash
I-81 MM in Rockbridge Co. back open after fatal crash
Friday Football Extra: Week 8 highlights
Traffic Alert
I-581 in Roanoke back open after crash

Latest News

Mill Mountain Theatre fire
Mill Mountain Theatre fire
Palestinians stand by the building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Deir al-Balah, south of...
Gaza hospitals are overwhelmed with patients and desperately low on supplies as invasion looms
A local Martial Arts Center is raising money to support Israeli relief funds.
A local Martial Arts Center is raising money to support Israeli relief funds
Jody Adkins
135 mph police chase ends in arrest of Patrick Co. man
Appomattox house fire
One hospitalized in Appomattox house fire