Virginia Tech celebrates homecoming win

students and fans gather at lane stadium(Amir Massenburg | Amir Massenburg)
By Amir Massenburg
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Hundreds of Hokie fans didn’t let the rain and clouds stop them from enjoying the homecoming festivities.

Thousands of students, alumni and fans packed Virginia Tech’s campus on Saturday as the Hokies took on Wake Forest university.

“The school spirit here is awesome and just the feeling of being inside the stadium is just like no other, ”said Madison Graham, a student at Virginia Tech.

While some fans were excited for the game, others tailgated all day to show their support outside of Lane Stadium. Rain or shine, they were front and center to watch the game they’ve been waiting on all year long.

Jenna Ludwig said, “I got my boots on today so I aint really worried about a thing.”

Fans were optimistic about the outcome. One Hokie supporter predicted a winning score that was not far off...

“Its going to be Virginia Tech and I think its gonna be 34-10.” “They’re gonna trounce wake forest,” said Glen Cromwell, a parent of a Virginia Tech student.

Virginia Tech stomped out Wake Forest, 30-13.

