WDBJ7 Archive: Mill Mountain Theatre fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - October 15, 1976 marked the end of the original Mill Mountain Playhouse mountaintop venue after a fire burned the once lively theatre to ruins.

WDBJ7 dug through the archives to find footage from the original building.

The structure was originally constructed as the Rockledge Inn in 1892 and closed shortly after in 1894, later falling to ruins due to the Great Depression.

Two New York producers had a vision for a summer theatre at the highest point in Roanoke. The old building underwent major upgrades in the summer of 1964, and later that year the Playhouse showcased their debut show “The Fantasticks.”

Directors and actresses of the area were excited for the the opportunity to bring performances to the top of the Star City.

“I think it’s a perfect setting and it’s a perfect building for an intimate type theatre. Of course we are going to do extensive decorations and the city manager and city engineer have done a magnificent job in the planning,” explained actress Marta Byre. “One of the charms of the theatre is direct contact between the audience and the actors.”

The round stage sat in the middle, with audiences sitting along three sides, allowing more opportunity for the audience to engage with the performers.

According to the Mill Mountain Theatre website, the venue hosted over 75 shows throughout the 11 years at the location.

On October 15th, an electrical fire would destroy all of the equipment and furniture, with the theatre sustaining major heat, smoke, and water damage.

The Playhouse then temporarily located to the Grandin Theatre for seven years until opening in Center in the Square and changing their name to Mill Mountain Theatre in 1983.

Since the new location, Mill Mountain Theatre has expanded their services to include a conservatory, offering vocal and acting lessons for both children and adults. In addition, they have partnered with Hollins University where they host a Playwright’s Lab and screen film festivals.

