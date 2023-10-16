Cline holds higher education roundtable

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Five college presidents joined 6th District Congressman Ben Cline in Buena Vista Monday, as he held his annual higher education roundtable at Southern Virginia University.

“We’ve had it all over the 6th District which has more smaller colleges and universities than just about any other congressional district in the country,” Cline told WDBJ7.

Improving access and making a college education more affordable were two of the issues they considered.

James Lambert is the Provost of Southern Virginia University.

“We are trying to make education more affordable, more accessible, making sure the federal government recognizes the unique area this is and this kind of high education Shenandoah Valley which is pretty remarkable,” he said.

The Presidents of Blue Ridge Community College, Mary Baldwin University, Radford University, Roanoke College, and Washington and Lee University also attended the roundtable.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.