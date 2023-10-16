Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Cline holds higher education roundtable

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Five college presidents joined 6th District Congressman Ben Cline in Buena Vista Monday, as he held his annual higher education roundtable at Southern Virginia University.

“We’ve had it all over the 6th District which has more smaller colleges and universities than just about any other congressional district in the country,” Cline told WDBJ7.

Improving access and making a college education more affordable were two of the issues they considered.

James Lambert is the Provost of Southern Virginia University.

“We are trying to make education more affordable, more accessible, making sure the federal government recognizes the unique area this is and this kind of high education Shenandoah Valley which is pretty remarkable,” he said.

The Presidents of Blue Ridge Community College, Mary Baldwin University, Radford University, Roanoke College, and Washington and Lee University also attended the roundtable.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia flag (FILE)
Deadline coming: Governor urges Virginians to file to receive rebate
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Roanoke PD Deputy Chief David Morris
Roanoke PD deputy chief resigns after being placed on leave
Anthony Myers, suspected Two Virginias' food bandit
WVSP confirms suspected Two Virginias’ food bandit dead
Jody Adkins
135MPH police chase ends in arrest of Patrick Co. man

Latest News

Cline Higher Ed Roundtable
Cline Higher Ed Roundtable
Lord Botetourt parent survey
Lord Botetourt parent survey
LU's vice president of security says they are continuing to investigate the situation.
Liberty University officials share new details in alleged Uber driver sexual misconduct against a student
Palestinians inspect the damage of a destroyed building following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza...
Humanitarian aid is stuck at Gaza-Egypt border as Israeli siege strains hospitals, water supply
Brooks Ambruzs stars in the commercial.
3-year-old stars in commercial in hopes to win radar sign for Roanoke neighborhood