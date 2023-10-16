Cline supports Jordan, optimistic Tuesday vote will elect new Speaker

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - 6th District Congressman Ben Cline says he remains hopeful that House Republicans will elect a new Speaker this week.

“Jim Jordan is our choice for speaker,” Cline told WDBJ7 Monday morning. “We’re optimistic we’re going to have the votes to elect him on Tuesday and move forward with our conservative agenda for the country.”

Cline is solidly behind the Ohio Representative who secured the nomination for Speaker on Friday. But it remains to be seen if Jordan can claim the 217 votes he will need on the House floor.

Cline said he is optimistic that many of the holdouts will change their minds after hearing from constituents over the weekend.

“If my district is any indication, we’ve been hearing a lot from the grass roots, how they are supportive of Jordan for the speakership,” Cline said in the interview. “I think that is similar around the country. You’re getting similar input from around the country, so Tuesday should be a groundswell of support for Jim Jordan for Speaker.”

And if that doesn’t happen?

“We’ve got a wealth of experience in leadership within the Republican conference so we hope we don’t get to that point, but one of those leaders will rise to the top if Jim falls short,” Cline said.

Members of Congress were returning to Washington Monday. They were scheduled to reconvene Monday evening, with the possibility they will try again to elect a new speaker on Tuesday.

