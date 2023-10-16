Birthdays
Danville Concert Association previews performances

By Kate Capodanno
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Concert Association is gearing up for a season full of music and entertainment.

Association President Kristen Barker joined Here @ Home to explain more about how visitors can get tickets.

The upcoming productions include Portrait of Aretha: CeCe Teneal Celebrates the Queen of Soul, which highlights the hits made famous by Aretha Franklin. That performance is scheduled for Oct. 28 at 7 p.m.

Then in the new year, the Association will feature Forever Young on Feb. 15, 2023 and The Atlanta Pops Orchestra ensemble with Griogair on April 25, 2023.

