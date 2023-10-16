Danville Concert Association previews performances

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Concert Association is gearing up for a season full of music and entertainment.

Association President Kristen Barker joined Here @ Home to explain more about how visitors can get tickets.

The upcoming productions include Portrait of Aretha: CeCe Teneal Celebrates the Queen of Soul, which highlights the hits made famous by Aretha Franklin. That performance is scheduled for Oct. 28 at 7 p.m.

Then in the new year, the Association will feature Forever Young on Feb. 15, 2023 and The Atlanta Pops Orchestra ensemble with Griogair on April 25, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.