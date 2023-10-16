Red Ribbon Week designed to spread awareness about substance abuse

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - October 22-28 is National Red Ribbon Week! This annual event was started 35 years ago by the National Family Partnership and the DEA to spread awareness about substance abuse prevention.

Here @ Home welcomes Adam Neal, Director of Roanoke Area Youth Substance Abuse Coalition (RAYSAC), to talk about this partnership with the National Family Partnership and the DEA to promote substance abuse education.

October 28 is also national Rx Drug Takeback Day.

Listen in to our conversation about how to take part in Rx Drug Takeback Day and where you can go to dispose of medications.

Rx Drug Takeback Day is October 28th, 2023 from 10am-2pm. For a list of Rx Takeback Day sites near you, visit takethemback.org.

