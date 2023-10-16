Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

The impacts of climate change on dogs

(EMBARGO: CBS STATIONS ONLY)
By Kate Capodanno
Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The impacts of climate change will hit certain dog breeds particularly hard, according to experts at Virginia Tech.

Bulldogs, Pugs and Boston Terriers all have short snouts and are considered brachycephalic dog breeds. Those facial features make it more difficult for them to thermoregulate, meaning they are at a greater risk as climate change worsens, according to Virginia Tech.

Animal Behavior & Welfare Professor Dr. Lisa Gunter and Virginia-Maryland School of Veterinary Medicine Clinical Instructor Dr. Hanna Wachtel joined Here @ Home to explain more about the challenges.

The pair also offered tips to recognize heat-related illnesses in your pets.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia flag (FILE)
Deadline coming: Governor urges Virginians to file to receive rebate
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Anthony Myers, suspected Two Virginias' food bandit
Suspected Two Virginias’ food bandit escapes confrontation with WVSP
Jody Adkins
135MPH police chase ends in arrest of Patrick Co. man
Montgomery Co. deputies in search of missing elderly woman

Latest News

Jason Eubanks mugshot
Man arrested for bomb threat against Blacksburg PD
Red Ribbon Week
Red Ribbon Week designed to spread awareness about substance abuse
Danville Concert Association
Danville Concert Association previews performances
Palestinians inspect the damage of a destroyed building following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza...
Humanitarian aid is stuck at Gaza-Egypt border as Israeli siege strains hospitals, water supply