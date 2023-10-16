The impacts of climate change on dogs

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The impacts of climate change will hit certain dog breeds particularly hard, according to experts at Virginia Tech.

Bulldogs, Pugs and Boston Terriers all have short snouts and are considered brachycephalic dog breeds. Those facial features make it more difficult for them to thermoregulate, meaning they are at a greater risk as climate change worsens, according to Virginia Tech.

Animal Behavior & Welfare Professor Dr. Lisa Gunter and Virginia-Maryland School of Veterinary Medicine Clinical Instructor Dr. Hanna Wachtel joined Here @ Home to explain more about the challenges.

The pair also offered tips to recognize heat-related illnesses in your pets.

