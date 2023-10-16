Lynchburg schools’ operations back to normal after gunfire proved unfounded

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg elementary and middle school have resumed normal operations after suspected gunfire was proved unfounded on Monday.

Linkhorne Elementary and Linkhorne Middle schools were placed on restricted entry and exit after a staff member reportedly heard a gunshot in the area, according to Lynchburg City Schools.

School dismissal was delayed and no one was allowed to enter or exit the building.

Lynchburg City Schools says police investigated the area and did not find anything to support a gunshot being fired nearby.

The schools dismissed around 4:20 p.m. and all students and teachers are reportedly safe.

